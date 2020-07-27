There is no indication that a Covid-19 vaccine will be mandatory or that those who don’t get it will have their movements restricted

We have found no evidence to suggest any tracking apps will be automatically downloaded onto phones or used to trace vaccinations. There is no suggestion that people who don’t get the vaccination will have their movements limited.

An app will be placed on your phone without your consent and a QR code on the app will show your vaccine status. Shops and businesses will have a QR scanner that will indicate whether you are allowed to enter based on your vaccine status.

There is no suggestion the coronavirus vaccine will be mandatory. No vaccines are mandatory in the UK.

A Facebook post claiming to show how a “mandatory coronavirus vaccine” would be enforced has been shared hundreds of times.

Firstly there is currently nothing to suggest a coronavirus vaccine will be mandatory in the UK. The Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, told the Health and Social Care Select Committee that he doubts that a coronavirus vaccine would become a legal requirement, but this would be up to ministers to decide. No other vaccine is mandatory in the UK.

We could find no evidence that an app involving a QR would be used to monitor whether or not someone has been vaccinated. We have previously written about claims that tracing apps had been downloaded onto people’s phones without their consent. As we said at the time, there aren’t any plans to automatically download an app to phones to trace contacts, and we’ve found no evidence to suggest there is any plan to trace people’s vaccination history this way.

Away from coronavirus, the UK hasn’t previously banned non-vaccinated people from public spaces. Vaccines are not mandatory in the UK, and people who are unvaccinated for other contagious diseases are not banned from public spaces.

