5G isn’t going to activate Marburg virus hidden in vaccines

6 April 2023

There is no evidence for Marburg virus being in the Covid vaccines. 5G does not cause viral illnesses.

Covid-19 vaccines contain Marburg virus which will be activated by 5G.

A Facebook post contains a screenshot of a tweet from May 2022 that says: “Marburg is in the vax. Will be activated by 5G coded pulse.” This is a false claim with no evidence to support it.

Similar claims circulated last year (around the time of the tweet), and have been debunked.

What is ‘Marburg’?

Marburg virus disease is a severe infection which can cause a haemorrhagic fever, similar to Ebola. Fatality rates vary—some outbreaks have seen less than 30% of patients dying, but others have led to extremely high rates of death. The two largest outbreaks (in Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo) have had 83-88% fatality.

But the virus isn’t in the vaccines.

The ingredients lists for Covid-19 vaccines are publically available. None contain Marburg virus. None of the vaccines in use in the UK contain live Covid virus.

Over 151 million doses of Covid vaccines have been given in the UK to date. The NHS is still offering first and second doses of the Covid vaccine to most people, as well as boosters to certain groups.

No Marburg outbreaks or cases have been reported in the UK in recent years.

Claims about 5G and vaccines

5G wireless technology has been trialled in the UK since 2018, with network roll out to consumers since 2019 now covering many major cities.

We have covered false claims about 5G before, including claims linking it to Covid and misinformation about the Covid vaccines. Bad information about vaccines can influence people’s decisions and cause harm.

In response to previous claims of Covid being caused by 5G, Dr Simon Clarke, Associate Professor in Cellular Microbiology at the University of Reading, said “Electromagnetic waves are one thing, viruses are another, and you can’t get a virus off a phone mast.”

Featured image courtesy of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases