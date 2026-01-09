Ads for plain porridge oats have not been banned

Incorrect. About one in 15 children are clinically obese in the latest data. About one in 10 are either clinically obese or at risk of becoming so.

Only some “less healthy” porridge products will be affected by the ban. Plain porridge oats won’t be.

Some news outlets covering the government’s new junk food advertising ban, which formally took effect on Monday, reported that ads for “porridge oats” would be banned.

This is potentially misleading. In fact—as we explained in 2024—ads for plain porridge oats aren’t restricted under the new rules.

For example, a Daily Mail article said: “Products often regarded as everyday staples are also caught by the restrictions, including all types of sandwiches, pretzels and foods 'predominantly found in the breakfast cereal aisle', a category that includes porridge oats and muesli.” The headline of the same piece also said that “porridge” was “included” in the crackdown.

An article in the Guardian made a similar claim, saying: “Under the rules, adverts for items often perceived as healthy are restricted, such as ‘sandwiches of any kind’, pretzels and “all products predominantly found in the breakfast cereal aisle”, which includes porridge oats and muesli.”

But after Full Fact got in touch, both the Daily Mail and the Guardian articles have been amended, to make the scope of the ban clearer.

While it’s true that breakfast cereal, including porridge, is one of the food categories within the scope of the legislation, not all these foods will have their ads restricted. That depends on whether they would also be classified as “less healthy” according to their score in a nutritional test.

For plain porridge oats, that won’t be a problem. When we calculated its score for our previous article, one brand of ordinary porridge received -5, well below the threshold of 4 that would make it unhealthy. Some porridge products might contain enough added sugar and salt to reach this level, however.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) specifically explained this point in a blog in December 2024. Some other reports did note that plain porridge products wouldn’t be banned.