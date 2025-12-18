Resident doctors’ 29% pay rise was over a three-year period

The Labour MP Oliver Ryan claimed on X on Monday that resident doctors, who are currently on strike over pay and job progression, “got 29% last year & are inexplicably back for more”.
Other people have made similar claims on Facebook.
But as our article on resident doctors’ pay explains, the 29% figure actually represents the combined effect of several pay rises over multiple years.
In England, resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, have received a 28.9% pay rise—on average, in cash terms—across the last three financial years, including the current one. This includes average pay rises of 8.8% for 2023/24, a further 4.05% for the same year agreed with the Labour government after the 2024 election, 8% for 2024/25 agreed at the same time and 5.4% for 2025/26.
The doctors’ union, the British Medical Association, is asking for a further pay rise to make up for what it claims is the erosion in the value of resident doctors’ pay since 2008/9.
We approached Mr Ryan for comment.