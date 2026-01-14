Government research doesn’t prove screen time ‘damages’ toddlers’ speech

The study does not say this. It finds an association between higher screen time and lower vocabulary, but specifically says this does not prove that one causes the other.

Reports in the Guardian, BBC News and the Telegraph this week said that government research found that large amounts of screen time damaged children’s vocabulary.

This isn’t quite right, and we’re grateful to the Guardian, BBC News and the Telegraph for amending their articles after Full Fact got in touch.

The research did find that two-year-olds whose parents reported giving them the highest amounts of screen time (averaging around five hours per day) could say about 53% of a set of 34 test words commonly used by children this age. This compared with 65% for two-year-olds who reportedly had the least screen time (averaging around 44 minutes per day).

But this doesn’t mean that the research proved screen time “damages” or “limits” children’s vocabulary, as the Guardian, Telegraph, and BBC articles originally put it.