Lockdown rules mean you can’t meet someone from another household if you’ve got your child with you

We’ve been asked by readers whether parents of small children are allowed to meet someone from another household, with their baby or toddler in tow.

This follows the relaxation of certain lockdown rules in England meaning it is now permitted to spend time with people from other households, provided it is one person at a time and social distancing is observed.

But meeting your friend while with your child is not yet allowed.

Government guidelines say: “You can exercise outside as often as you wish and you can also sit and rest outside – exercise or recreation can be alone, with members of your household, or with one other person from outside your household, while keeping two metres apart at all times.”

A Cabinet Office spokesperson told us: “The regulations are clear that gatherings of more than two people outside are still banned if they are not all members of the same household.”