‘Legacy’ wording on UKHSA job advert not proof of a planned pandemic

Posts about a job advert from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have gone viral on social media, with people claiming it suggests officials are planning a pandemic.
The advert was for a vaccine supply operations lead at the UKHSA and closed on 14 February this year.
A section of the advert which has been highlighted in posts on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) says: “The role of vaccine supply operations lead is a new post to support the operations, providing accurate and timely reports for a range of stakeholders during what is expected to be the UK’s largest vaccination programme which will be delivered at pace and will be a key Ministerial priority.”
This led one X user to question: “How does the UK government know there will be "the largest vaccination" programme in 2023 (or 2024)? Are they planning another "pandemic"?”
This X post has been shared thousands of times and has been posted on Facebook as well.
One person on Facebook also said: “2023-2024, A New planned Fluvid is imminent.”[sic]
But the UKHSA said the wording of the advert was a “legacy” from an early job posting from the lead up to the start of the Covid-19 vaccination programme which is “widely recognised as the UK’s largest ever vaccination programme”.
The agency added: “There is no new vaccination programme planned, though the Covid programme is on-going, with plans for an autumn booster this year, so the ‘largest ever’ programme is continuing.”
So the advert was not intended to suggest there is going to be a new vaccination programme for a new or planned pandemic.
We have previously checked false claims that Covid-19 was a planned ‘scamdemic’ and that all the Covid variants have planned release dates.
We have also written about false claims that Event 201–a pandemic planning exercise–was a rehearsal for the Covid pandemic, as well as claims that the outbreak of Mpox (formerly monkeypox) was planned.
