Why the government recommends having 6 months left on passports to visit Europe

The post also says: “Most countries in the EU require that your passport is valid for 6 months on the date of return from your holiday” and that for some countries it is three months.
The UK government actually says that most European countries require you to have at least three months left on your passport on the day after you leave, not six months. This is also what the EU’s website says.
The UK government therefore recommends that you have six months left on your passport when you enter a European country, as this allows for you to travel for three months as per normal rules on visiting most of Europe without a visa, to make sure you have the required three months left on your passport when you return.
As the post notes, you can check your passport’s validity for travel to Europe on the government’s website.
Correction 25 August 2021
This article has been corrected to reflect the fact that the policy which allowed some time left on your old passport to be added to your new passport was scrapped in 2018.
