Claim that migrants intercepted by rescue ships in the Channel automatically get refugee status misunderstands asylum rules

What was claimed Migrants on small boats who are rescued at sea and brought ashore by Border Force or RNLI boats are automatically given refugee status. Our verdict False. Migrants picked up in the Channel are not immediately given refugee status. They must apply for and be granted asylum in order to be recognised as a refugee.

A post shared over 1,300 times on Facebook claims that migrants crossing the English Channel by small boat automatically get refugee status if they are picked up by rescue ships. This isn’t correct. In order to receive refugee status, anyone arriving in the UK via small boat must apply for asylum and then have their claim be successful. Being picked up by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) or Border Force does not change this, the Home Office has confirmed.

The post features an image of an RLNI lifeboat and text that claims Border Force and RLNI vessels picking up migrants in the middle of the Channel and bringing them to shore “changes their status to REFUGEES as they are only ILLEGAL if they beach their boats themselves which means they can be returned ASAP”. A Home Office spokesperson confirmed to Full Fact that being picked up or being rescued at sea does not automatically grant someone refugee status, and that anyone seeking this must apply for asylum when they land.

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