New session of Parliament: live blog
Full Fact’s rolling live blog of political fact checks
Small boat arrivals are down compared to last year
On BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning, newly appointed Conservative party chair Richard Holden MP said there had been an “around 25% reduction” in the number of small boat crossings “compared to this time last year”.
We’ve had a look at the figures, and while we can’t be certain exactly what periods Mr Holden was comparing, it appears the reduction might actually be higher than he claimed.
The government publishes daily figures on small boat crossings which show that, as of 7 November, since the start of the year there have been 26,699 small boat arrivals. This is a decrease of 33% compared to the same period in 2022.
Looking at the 12 months to November 2023 shows a slightly smaller reduction of 31% compared to the same period the previous year.
It’s worth noting this data is provisional.
Economic inactivity figures explained
The government has been reacting to the publication of new data on employment and wages.
Posts shared on X by the Department for Work and Pensions, and its secretary of state Mel Stride MP, claim that the figures show economic inactivity is down by “almost 300,000 since its pandemic peak”.
That seems to be broadly correct, based on adjusted experimental economic inactivity statistics published by the Office for National Statistics. These show that in the three-month period from July to September 2023, there were 8,726,000 economically inactive people aged 16-64—that’s 285,000 fewer than in the three-month period between May and July 2022, when economic inactivity peaked at 9,011,000 (though these figures have not been adjusted).
The rate of economic inactivity has remained constant at 20.9% since the three-month period between April to June 2023, though the number of economically inactive people has increased slightly over this period.
Has the UK doubled aid to Palestinian civilians?
In recent weeks, the government has said that it has “doubled” aid for Palestinian civilians—a claim also referenced by Rishi Sunak following the King’s Speech last week.
It is true that recently announced aid for the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs) doubles the total amount in aid commitments for the OPTs this year. But that comes after a substantial fall in aid commitments in recent years. We’ve looked at the numbers here.
Fact checking David Cameron
While the Cabinet reshuffle is ongoing, there’s no doubting the big political story of the day—the return to government of former Prime Minister David Cameron, as the new foreign secretary (and the newest member of the House of Lords).
Full Fact was a different organisation back in 2016 when Mr Cameron was last in Downing Street, and our website is a different beast too, so unfortunately there’s no easy way to review all the times we’ve fact checked the former PM. (Though we do have a handy tool to check if we’ve fact checked any currently sitting MP.)
But a quick review of our archive shows we fact checked claims by Mr Cameron dozens of times between 2010 and 2016, on everything from the budget deficit and police numbers to school spending and female employment figures. And just days before the 2016 EU referendum, we live fact checked Mr Cameron’s BBC Question Time special.
In March 2016, after we fact checked a claim Mr Cameron made at Prime Minister’s Questions about school capacity, he subsequently corrected the Parliamentary record.
Full Fact continues to monitor Prime Minister’s Questions, which returns this week, and to seek corrections if the PM or any other MP makes a false claim.
Fact checking claims about protests in the capital
Given there’s a fair bit of news coming out of Westminster today, the weekend may feel a long time ago now. But the big political story on Saturday and Sunday was of course protest marches in London. And on Friday we published two relevant fact checks.
The Conservative MP Danny Kruger told the Today programme last week that a poll showed by “two to one” the public feel police are “too soft” on pro-Palestinian protesters. We tracked down the YouGov poll in question and found that doesn’t fully explain what it found.
We also spent Friday afternoon investigating a viral audio clip which was supposedly a recording of London Mayor Sadiq Khan calling for Remembrance weekend events to be postponed. We found no evidence that it was genuine—the Mayor’s office told us it was fake and the police were investigating. Since then Sky News has reported that specialist officers have reviewed the clip “featuring artificial audio” and “assessed that it does not constitute a criminal offence”.