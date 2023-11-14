New session of Parliament: live blog

14 November 2023 | Full Fact Team

Full Fact’s rolling live blog of political fact checks

7 hours ago Small boat arrivals are down compared to last year On BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning, newly appointed Conservative party chair Richard Holden MP said there had been an “around 25% reduction” in the number of small boat crossings “compared to this time last year”. We’ve had a look at the figures, and while we can’t be certain exactly what periods Mr Holden was comparing, it appears the reduction might actually be higher than he claimed. The government publishes daily figures on small boat crossings which show that, as of 7 November, since the start of the year there have been 26,699 small boat arrivals. This is a decrease of 33% compared to the same period in 2022. Looking at the 12 months to November 2023 shows a slightly smaller reduction of 31% compared to the same period the previous year. It’s worth noting this data is provisional.

8 hours ago Economic inactivity figures explained The government has been reacting to the publication of new data on employment and wages. Posts shared on X by the Department for Work and Pensions, and its secretary of state Mel Stride MP, claim that the figures show economic inactivity is down by “almost 300,000 since its pandemic peak”. That seems to be broadly correct, based on adjusted experimental economic inactivity statistics published by the Office for National Statistics. These show that in the three-month period from July to September 2023, there were 8,726,000 economically inactive people aged 16-64—that’s 285,000 fewer than in the three-month period between May and July 2022, when economic inactivity peaked at 9,011,000 (though these figures have not been adjusted). The rate of economic inactivity has remained constant at 20.9% since the three-month period between April to June 2023, though the number of economically inactive people has increased slightly over this period.

11 hours ago Has the UK doubled aid to Palestinian civilians? In recent weeks, the government has said that it has “doubled” aid for Palestinian civilians—a claim also referenced by Rishi Sunak following the King’s Speech last week. It is true that recently announced aid for the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs) doubles the total amount in aid commitments for the OPTs this year. But that comes after a substantial fall in aid commitments in recent years. We’ve looked at the numbers here.