Labour and the Lib Dems both returned more women MPs than men in 2019

10 October 2023

Ms Harman was the second female Labour MP to serve as Leader of the Opposition, but the third overall.

Harriet Harman MP was the second woman Leader of the Opposition.

Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats returned more women MPs than men for the first time following the 2019 general election, meaning they achieved or exceeded parity at the same time.

Labour is the first political party to reach parity in terms of men and women MPs.

In a speech at Labour’s National Annual Women’s Conference, shadow women and equalities secretary Anneliese Dodds claimed that the Labour party “is the first political party to reach parity in terms of men and women MPs.”

Following the 2019 general election, Labour returned more women MPs than men for the first time in its history.

104, or 51%, of the party’s elected MPs were women—the same as the proportion of the UK population that is female. This total has changed slightly since 2019 (for example, as a result of by-elections or MPs losing the party whip), with 102, or 52% of Labour’s current MPs being women.

However, claiming that Labour was the “first political party to reach parity” is missing context, as the Liberal Democrats also returned more women MPs than men following the 2019 general election, meaning that both parties achieved, or in the Liberal Democrats’ case, exceeded parity at the same time.

The Liberal Democrats returned seven women MPs—64% of the party’s total number—in 2019. The party currently has 10 women MPs (67% of the total).

Harriet Harman was the third woman to be Leader of the Opposition

Elsewhere in her speech, Ms Dodds paid tribute to Harriet Harman MP, the longest continuously serving female MP, who is set to step down at the next general election.

Ms Dodds claimed that Ms Harman was “the second woman Leader of the Opposition.”

While it is correct that Ms Harman was the second female Labour MP to serve as Leader of the Opposition, she is the third overall.

Ms Harman served as Leader of the Opposition on two occasions, from May to September 2010, and from May to September 2015.

Before her, Labour MP Dame Margaret Beckett served in the role between May and July 1994, following the death of Labour leader John Smith.

The first female Leader of the Opposition, however, was Margaret Thatcher, who served in the role from February 1975 to May 1979, when she became Prime Minister.

MPs should correct false or misleading claims made in their capacity as public representatives as soon as possible. We’ve contacted Ms Dodds for comment and will update this article if we receive a response.

Image courtesy of Richard Townshend