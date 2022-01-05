Boris Johnson did say inflation fears had been ‘unfounded’

5 January 2022

What was claimed Boris Johnson has never said fears about inflation had been “unfounded”. Our verdict This is not true. Interview footage shows the Prime Minister saying this in October 2021.

”In October, the Prime Minister said that fears about inflation were unfounded.” Angela Rayner, . “Of course I said no such thing because inflation is always something we have to be careful about.” Boris Johnson, .

During Prime Minister's Questions on 5 January 2022 Boris Johnson denied previously saying that fears about inflation were “unfounded”.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner (standing in for Sir Keir Starmer, who is isolating after a positive test for Covid-19) said: “In October, the Prime Minister said that fears about inflation were unfounded… So, how did he get it so wrong?”

Mr Johnson replied that he had “of course” said “no such thing”.

This is not true. During an interview with Sky News on 5 October 2021, the Prime Minister said: “People have been worrying about inflation for a very long time. I’m looking at robust economic growth, and by the way those fears have been unfounded.”

This was widely reported at the time.

Full Fact has contacted Number 10 Downing Street for comment.