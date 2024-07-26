Inflation was not over 10% last autumn

26 July 2024

Incorrect. CPI inflation, the measure used by the Bank of England in its target, was between 6.7% and 3.9% in autumn 2023. It was last over 10% in March 2023, though it was consistently over 10% throughout autumn 2022.

Inflation, which was up at over 10% last autumn, is now back to target. Mel Stride MP, .

In the House of Commons earlier this week, during a debate on the King’s Speech that focused on the economy, shadow work and pensions secretary Mel Stride MP said inflation was “over 10% last autumn”. The claim was detected by Full Fact’s AI tools.

While it is true that CPI inflation for June 2024, the most recent month we have data for, was 2%—meeting the Bank of England's target—it was not over 10% in autumn 2023.

CPI inflation is the main way prices of things consumed by private households is measured, and is the measure the Bank of England uses for the 2% target.

According to Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures, CPI inflation was 6.7% in September 2023, 4.6% in October 2023, 3.9% in November 2023 and 4.0% in December 2023. It was last over 10% in March 2023.

It’s likely that Mr Stride intended to refer to autumn 2022, rather than “last autumn”. In autumn 2022, inflation was consistently over 10%. It was 10.1% in September 2022 before peaking at 11.1% in October 2022. It then fell slightly to 10.7% in November 2022, and was 10.5% in December 2022.

We have written to Mr Stride to ask if he meant to refer to autumn 2022. We will update this article if he responds.

MPs should correct false claims they make in Parliament as soon as possible. Following a campaign backed by thousands of Full Fact supporters, since April 2024 MPs who are not in ministerial positions have been able to correct the official record.