Video of ‘corpse running away’ is not related to Israel conflict

30 September 2024

This isn't what it shows. The video depicts a staged funeral procession in Jordan in 2020 and is not related to the current Middle East conflict.

A video of what appears to be a funeral procession shows mourners and someone pretending to be a corpse run away when an alarm sounds, which is apparently warning of an Israeli drone approaching.

A video of an apparent funeral procession where what appears to be a corpse suddenly runs away when an alarm rings out is being shared with a misleading claim that it shows people “scared of Israel’s drones”.

During the video, a group appear to be carrying a shrouded body, which they put down and run away from when a siren sounds. The ‘dead body’ then also gets up and runs off, to laughter from the person filming.

The footage has been shared with the caption: “Even dead are scared of Israel’s Drones [sic].” That suggests the video shows people being targeted by Israeli drones, possibly in Gaza or Lebanon given current events in the Middle East. But this is not the case.

The video was actually filmed in Jordan in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic. It was reported by an Arabic-language news channel on 25 March 2020, and the same video was also published on Facebook on 23 March 2020 by a Jordanian news outlet.

Although we’ve not been able to verify for certain what the video shows, it was filmed in the early days of the pandemic when strict Covid-19 rules were in place. Lockdown restrictions were implemented nationwide in Jordan in March 2020, which included an army-enforced curfew and closures of borders with neighbouring countries.

The fact that the video includes a supposed corpse moving also appears to echo a narrative, often referred to as ‘Pallywood’ (a portmanteau of Palestine and Bollywood), which is used by some online to describe the alleged false staging of harm to Palestinian civilians.

Full Fact has debunked a number of videos and photos that were posted with misleading claims they showed Palestinians pretending to be dead or injured during the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

This video has been previously debunked by other fact checking organisations, when it was claimed to show various different instances of Palestinians faking injuries, as far back as 2021.

Misinformation spreads quickly during significant global events and can be difficult to contain. It is especially important to consider whether something shows what it claims before sharing it—you can read more about this in our guide to fact checking misleading videos.