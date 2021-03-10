What happens when pupils test positive for Covid-19?

10 March 2021

What was claimed Children should not return to school after a positive lateral flow test, even if they receive a negative follow-up PCR test result. Our verdict This is not what the guidance for testing states. Pupils should only have a follow-up PCR test if they get a positive lateral flow result at home. If the follow-up comes back negative they can go back to school.

“The really important thing here is to make sure we can keep schools open and minimise the risk of having Covid in the classrooms, and that is why if people have had the test that shows that they have got Covid through the lateral flow test, we should not take the risk of having that child in the classroom”



Vicky Ford, BBC Radio 4 Today Programme, .

As schools reopen this week, there has been some confusion about what parents should do if their children test positive for Covid-19.

As stated in government guidance, pupils returning to school should all receive two Covid-19 tests each week. For the first three tests, pupils will be tested using a lateral flow device at their school or college and under supervision.

They will also be given lateral flow device kits for testing at home, which should continue to be done twice weekly.

Confusion arose, when children’s minister Vicky Ford said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this week said any child with a positive lateral flow result should self-isolate with their families, even if a non-rapid PCR test comes back negative later. This was reported by a number of newspapers, before the government clarified that this was not accurate.

The Department of Education (DfE) has since published a blog to clarify the guidance.

It says that in all circumstances where a pupil tests positive for Covid-19 they should isolate in line with public health guidance.

Whether they then require a follow-up PCR test depends on where they were tested.

If the pupil was tested under supervision on site (e.g. at a school or college), the DfE said there is only a “minimal” chance the result could be incorrect. This means there is no need for further tests to confirm the result.

At home, the DfE said that while there is only a “very small” chance the result could be wrong, there is a “slightly” higher chance of it being administered incorrectly. Therefore, because of this risk, if a child tests positive at home using a lateral flow device, parents or caregivers should report the result and arrange for a PCR test to confirm.

If the PCR test is negative, they can then return to school.

We’ve written before about the reliability of lateral flow and PCR testing testing.