Video of 2017 Jerusalem lorry attack reshared with suggestion it shows recent incident

31 October 2024

The footage actually shows a 2017 lorry attack on a group of Israeli soldiers near Jerusalem.

A video shows Israel Defense Forces soldiers being run over by a speeding truck near Tel Aviv.

An old video is being shared on social media alongside claims it shows Israel Defense Forces soldiers being “deliberately run over by a speeding truck near Tel Aviv”.

The video, which contains graphic images, shows a vehicle knocking down several people. One post sharing it on X, formerly Twitter, has been viewed more than 714,000 times. It has also been shared on Facebook and YouTube in recent days.

This may suggest that it is footage of a suspected terror attack that took place on Sunday 27 October, when a truck hit a bus stop near an Israeli military base north of Tel Aviv, reportedly killing one person and injuring dozens more.

But the video being shared in these posts is unrelated to this incident.

It is actually from more than seven years ago and shows a lorry attack in Jerusalem, in which four Israeli soldiers were killed. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the time that the attack was likely inspired by Islamic State.

The X account sharing the recent post subsequently acknowledged the video related to a previous incident.

Miscaptioned videos are a common form of misinformation. Recently we’ve seen lots of examples circulating online connected to the conflict in the Middle East.

