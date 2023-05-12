Argos is not selling PlayStations for under £2

12 May 2023

This is not true. Argos has confirmed the offer is not genuine.

A Facebook post claiming that Argos is offering a discount on PlayStation 5 consoles is fake. Argos has confirmed that the offer is not genuine.

The post says: “Due to discontinued shipments to other countries, Argos is offering the latest batch of Playstation 5 consoles for just £1.78. To get it, click on the 'Order Now' button below and answer a few questions. Don't miss out on the great opportunity to get your long awaited Playstation 5.”

The link attached to the post goes to a page that looks similar to the real Argos website but does not have clickable subheadings. The page’s URL does not match the official website’s address either.

Another indication that the offer is not real is that it was published on 10 May by a Facebook page created on the same day, and which has only three followers. The offer has also not been shared by the official Argos Facebook page, which has over 1.5 million followers.

A spokesperson for Argos told Full Fact: “This is not a genuine offer and we are working on getting it removed.”

Full Fact has written before about other fake posts offering discounted Argos products, such as air fryers or electric scooters. We have also seen fake promotions for free meals at restaurant chain Toby Carvery and Harvester, as well as fake motorhome giveaways.

Image courtesy of Mutney