World Economic Forum does not have diplomatic immunity in Switzerland

2 November 2023

False. Although Switzerland recognised the WEF in a 2015 agreement about its status, this did not grant it diplomatic immunity.

Several posts on Facebook have claimed that the World Economic Forum (WEF) has been granted diplomatic immunity by Switzerland.

One post claims “Switzerland Has Given The WEF Diplomatic Immunity”, and another says “Always had my doubts about Switzerland 🤔. Plus why do the WEF need diplomatic immunity?”

Diplomatic immunity usually refers to when a host country grants a foreign diplomat legal immunity from the laws of that country. According to the Swiss government, those with diplomatic status “enjoy immunity from criminal, civil and administrative proceedings and from the execution of any judgement for acts performed in an official or private capacity”.

The Swiss Mission, which is “the body representing the host country in its relations with the international organisations and other permanent representative bodies”, told Full Fact that the country had not granted the WEF immunity.

A spokesperson said: “On 23 January 2015 [...] the Swiss Government concluded an agreement with the World Economic Forum on its status in Switzerland.”

The spokesperson for the Swiss Mission added that the agreement “does NOT grant immunity to the WEF nor its staff”.

The spokesperson pointed to this agreement having been published online. The agreement outlines how the Swiss Federal Council guarantees the WEF’s “independence and freedom”, that the WEF is exempt from direct federal tax and allows it to call upon “Swiss diplomatic or consular representations abroad”.

One section of the agreement mentions complying with police regulations and does not refer to diplomatic immunity. It says: “The World Economic Forum and the Swiss authorities will cooperate at all times with a view to facilitating the proper administration of justice, ensuring compliance with police regulations and preventing any abuse of the exemptions and facilities provided for in this Agreement.”

The WEF published a press release about the signing of this agreement, saying it meant the organisation had “gained formal status under the Swiss Host-State Act, confirming the role of the Forum as an International Institution for Public-Private Cooperation”.

The Swiss government’s press release said: “The substance of the agreement corresponds to agreements that the Federal Council has already concluded with other organisations of this kind and provides, for example, for facilities in the recruitment of personnel.”

The WEF itself also confirmed to Full Fact that people who work for them do not have diplomatic immunity.

The organisation, as well as its co-founder, Klaus Schwab, is often the subject of misinformation. Often, people claim that the WEF has the authority to enforce rules about personal freedoms that it does not. Previously, we’ve written about false claims that the WEF is “banning natural conception”, has advocated for the slaughter of household pets or wants to end national sovereignty.

Misinformation like this can be alarming and spread quickly online, causing people to form beliefs based on inaccurate information.

