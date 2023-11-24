Adele filmed holding Mexican flag not Palestinian one

24 November 2023

This is false. Other videos show that it was a Mexican flag she was holding, at a performance that predated the most recent Israel-Gaza conflict.

The singer Adele was holding a Palestinian flag at one of her recent gigs.

A video on TikTok with 3.7 million views claims to show a video of the singer Adele holding the Palestinian flag while singing the song ‘When We Were Young’. Similar posts have been shared on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

In a longer video clip of the same part of the gig, where she walks amongst the audience and is handed items by some of them, it’s clear that she’s actually holding the flag of Mexico. Although it includes patches of green, white and red, like the Palestinian flag, the coat of arms of the Mexican flag can clearly be seen 48 seconds in when she hands it to someone.

The clips appear to have been filmed on the 30 September performance as part of her ‘Weekends with Adele’ residency in Las Vegas. The longer video above had been posted on TikTok on 2 October, predating the Hamas attacks on Israel on 7 October.

Adele’s representatives have been approached for comment.

Image courtesy of Kristopher Harris