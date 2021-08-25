Kabul plane was not inflatable decoy

The C-17 aircraft filmed leaving Kabul airport was inflatable.
Our verdict
There is no evidence this is true. The post compares a video with a still image. Other footage of the aircraft does not show it moving in the same way an inflatable would.
This article links to footage that is potentially distressing.
A post on Facebook claims that a US aircraft photographed leaving Afghanistan was an inflatable decoy.
As multiple other fact checking services such as Check Your Fact and Reuters have previously written about similar claims, there is no evidence that this is true.
Thousands of people have been evacuated from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, with the site becoming the focus of worldwidemediaattention.
The plane the post describes as “inflated” is a US Air Force C-17 aircraft, which was filmed leaving the airport on Monday 16 August. We have written about footage of this aircraft before, which appeared to show several people falling as it took off. The picture in the Facebook post seems to have been taken from a similar clip that shows people clinging to the aircraft on the runway as it prepared to leave.
