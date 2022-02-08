Australian police taking no action over politician ‘arrest warrants’

As for restrictions and mandates, Plan B restrictions were removed in England on 27 January, meaning, amongst other things, that face coverings are no longer mandatory in indoor venues.
Since the Facebook post was shared on 26 January, health minister Sajid Javid announced on 31 January that there would be a consultation on ending the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in England and, subject to the response, the government would revoke the regulations for it. Other rules, like having to self-isolate in certain scenarios, still apply in the UK.
