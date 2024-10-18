Video showing crowd drowning out Obama with ‘f*** Joe Biden’ chant is edited

18 October 2024
What was claimed

A video shows the former US president Barack Obama being drowned out during a speech by chants of “f*** Joe Biden”.

Our verdict

This isn’t true. The video of the speech is real, and shows Mr Obama responding to a heckler during an event in 2022, but the audio of the chant has been edited in.

A video which appears to show Barack Obama being heckled by chants of “fuck Joe Biden” during a speech has been edited to add the chant.

The clip, which has been circulating on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok has been shared with captions claiming it shows the former US president being “drowned out” by the explicit chant.

In fact the video comes from a speech Mr Obama made at a rally in Detroit, Michigan in October 2022, when he was interrupted by a protester. In response, the crowd then starts chanting “Obama”. No one can be heard chanting anything in relation to President Joe Biden in the full video.

The audio of people chanting “fuck Joe Biden” has been added from a different source. Also known as the ‘FJB’ slogan, it was first reported being chanted by crowds at various US college football events in 2021.

The same edited video was previously debunked by a number of fact checking organisations in 2022.

We have previously fact checked another video with similar edited audio, where a crowd at an annual college football match was made to appear to be chanting “fuck Joe Biden”, and we have also checked other content shared about the US presidential election with altered audio.

Before sharing videos you see on social media, it’s important to consider whether what you are seeing is genuine, or could be misleading. Our toolkit on tackling misinformation online can help you do this.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as altered because the video of Barack Obama making a speech has been edited to include audio of a chant.

