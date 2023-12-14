Video of crowds at military football game chanting anti-Biden slogan has altered audio

14 December 2023

This is false. Audio in the footage has been altered. The original video shows the crowd singing along to electronic dance music track ‘Tsunami’.

The entire stadium watching an annual football game between US Army and Navy military colleges chanted the slogan “F*** Joe Biden”.

A video shared on Facebook claims to show the crowd at an annual college football match between different US military academies chanting “fuck Joe Biden”.

The Facebook post with the video, which has also been shared multiple times on X (formerly Twitter) states that the “entire stadium” was chanting the explicit slogan against the current US President.

However, the audio on the footage of the Army-Navy match on 9 December has been digitally altered. Spectators in this stadium were not filmed chanting “fuck Joe Biden”.

The original clip which was posted on X on 9 December 2023 by a reporter for the New England Sports Network shows the crowd jumping and singing along to “Tsunami”, an electronic dance music track by Dvbbs and Borgeous.

The 2013 track has been regularly played at previous occasions of the annual college football match between the teams of the Army West Point Black Knights of the United States Military Academy and the Navy Midshipmen of the United States Naval Academy.

Footage posted by other attendees at the 124th edition of the annual Army-Navy game, which this year was held at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, also shows the “Tsunami” track being played.

The popular rivalry game between the Army and Navy academies first took place in 1890, and has been played annually in the US in all but ten years since then.

The “FJB” slogan was first reported as emerging in crowd chants at various US sporting events in 2021.

Full Fact has fact checked other altered content in our work countering online misinformation, including an edited video of President Biden allegedly distracted by an ice-cream van, and a viral AI-generated photo of Pope Francis wearing a puffer jacket.

Image courtesy of Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism