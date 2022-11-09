Bill Gates’s daughter Phoebe Gates did have childhood vaccinations

9 November 2022

Melinda Gates has said that all three of her children had their childhood vaccines. Phoebe Gates’ attendance at both her sister’s wedding and Stanford University imply she has also had the Covid-19 vaccine.

Phoebe Gates, daughter of Bill Gates, has not been vaccinated, and hasn’t had her childhood vaccines.

A tweet shared over 8,000 times and posted to Facebook reads: “PHOEBE ADELE GATES: the 20 Years Old Daughter of Bill Gates VACCINATION STATUS: NOT VACCINATED NOT EVEN CHILDHOOD VACCINES”.

Phoebe Gates does appear to have had her childhood vaccines, and evidence shows she is likely to have had Covid-19 vaccines too. (Although the Facebook post doesn’t specifically mention Covid-19 vaccines, it may be referring to them when it mentions ‘vaccination status’.)

Phoebe is the 20-year-old daughter of Bill Gates, the billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates. Their charitable foundation has focussed on reducing poverty and improving healthcare across the world, and both have individually advocated for vaccines. Bill Gates himself and the foundation have been the subject of misinformation around the Covid-19 vaccines, and other things over the years.

Melinda Gates said in a Facebook post in 2019: “All three of my children are fully vaccinated.” This would indicate Phoebe Gates did get her childhood vaccines.

Bill and Melinda’s older daughter, Jennifer, got married earlier in 2021, and told Vogue magazine that all guests had to be “fully vaccinated” against Covid-19. Phoebe attended that wedding. She was born on 14 September 2002 and the wedding was on 16 October 2021), so she would have been 19 at the time, and therefore eligible to have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Phoebe Gates says in both her TikTok and Instagram profiles that she attends Stanford University and appears to have a profile on its website. The university has a requirement for all undergraduates to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

In April 2021, she posted a picture on Instagram with the caption “Vaccinated and feeling good”.

The image in the tweet doesn’t show either of the Gates daughters either. It appears to be a picture of the actor Rachael Leigh Cook.

Image courtesy of Mohammad Shahhosseini