Halloween Cadbury chocolate hamper offer is not genuine

19 October 2022

False. The offer has no official affiliation with Cadbury and ultimately links to a page which requests the user make a purchase in order to receive “free” Cadbury products.

Cadbury is offering to send each person who shares social media content a chocolate hamper for Halloween.

A Facebook post claims to offer a chocolate hamper courtesy of Cadbury to every user who shares and comments on the post.

This is false as Cadbury has confirmed it is running no such offer.

The post, which appears on a group page called “Cadbury Fans”, shows a picture of a man in a suit as well as three pictures of various bundles of Cadbury chocolate products.

The caption reads: “I'm Cadbury's Managing Director Eoin Kellett, we have a little surprise this year for Halloween for everyone who shares+comments. Cadbury will send each person who does this a Cadbury Halloween hamper.”

The man in the picture is indeed Eoin Kellett, the managing director of Mondelez Ireland, the Irish division of the international corporation that owns the Cadbury brand.

But the offer does not appear to have any connection to Cadbury and is not repeated anywhere else except on this post.

There are multiple clues that the post is not actually from Cadbury. The “transparency” section of the page shows it was created on Sunday 16 October 2022. The first activity occurred at 3:43pm on that same day when a profile picture of the Cadbury logo was uploaded. The post featuring the picture of Mr Kellett was uploaded six minutes later followed by another post around an hour later.

The page’s latest post features a photograph of a chocolate hamper along with a link that does not appear to be an official Cadbury domain. It says: “We're giving you all the opportunity to get a Cadbury Halloween hamper, to claim just go here.”

The link leads to a page offering not a hamper but a £100 Cadbury gift card. It asks for personal details and then presents a survey about shopping habits and broadband providers. It then asks for the user to make a small purchase of items including lottery tickets or magazine subscriptions, in order to claim the Cadbury gift card.

Similar posts offering to provide free Cadbury chocolate or hampers have circulated in the past, leading the company to issue warnings about them in November 2020 and again in March 2022.

A spokesperson for Mondelez International told Full Fact: “We’ve been made aware of circulating posts on social media, claiming to offer Cadbury fans a free hamper basket for Halloween. We can confirm that this has not been generated by Cadbury and would urge consumers not to interact or share personal information through the post. Customer security is our priority and our team is investigating this further.”

We have written before about fake promotions involving Cadbury products.

Image courtesy of Shiri