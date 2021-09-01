No plans to release Charles Bronson in December

1 September 2021

What was claimed Prisoner Charles Bronson is due to be released from prison on 21 December. Our verdict This is not true. A Ministry of Justice spokesperson confirmed to Full Fact that there is no planned release date for Bronson.

A post on Facebook claims that armed robber Charles Bronson (now known as Charles Salvador) has won an appeal and is set to be released from prison on 21 December 2021.

This is not true. A Ministry of Justice spokesperson told Full Fact: “There is no planned release date for Charles Bronson.”

Bronson was jailed for seven years in 1974 for armed robbery, but has remained in prison almost continuously ever since due to violent behaviour.

The Facebook post claims the ‘full story’ of Bronson’s release can be viewed in a YouTube video, but the video itself just describes Bronson’s time in prison and ends by saying he “continues to fight for his freedom”.

We have covered false claims about Bronson on social media in the past, including assertions that he had assaulted murderer Ian Huntley in prison.

