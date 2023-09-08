Thousands share fake house giveaway

8 September 2023

This is not a real offer. The company actually selling the house pictured told us it's not involved in any giveaway.

Social media users could win one of two free houses that can’t be sold due to minor dents and scratches if they interact with a Facebook post.

More than 13,000 people have shared a Facebook post claiming to offer a giveaway for two houses, which people can enter by commenting on the post and sharing it, as well as liking the page that published it.

The post features a number of pictures of the interior and exterior of a large single-storey house, and says: “THIS September #We have two beautiful House [sic] which cannot be sold as they have some minor dents and scratches. Since it's still in perfect condition, we decided to give it away to two of you before September 17th!!! ‪

“To‪ par‪ti‪ci‪p‪at‪e‪:

“1 -‪ ‪S‪h‪ar‪e 2 - Co‪‪‪‪m‪ment: Done‪ 3 - Li‪‪‪‪ke ou‪‪r p‪‪‪age [sic].”

But this isn’t a real giveaway. A reverse-image search shows that the first picture, of the exterior of the house, was posted by a business called Clayton Homes of Evansville, based in Indiana, US.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed that they were not involved in any such giveaway.

There are other clues that all may not be as it seems. Firstly, the page offering the supposed giveaway was only set up on 21 August and has no identifiable connections with any legitimate business that could be giving away two homes. The giveaway is also the only visible post on their page.

Secondly, the post is very similar to others we have checked in the past for cabins and luxury campervans, all of which have encouraged social media users to share and comment in order to generate huge levels of interaction with the post.

All of the posts have claimed that the products on offer have some minor “dents and scratches”, meaning they can’t be sold and so are being donated. In all cases, the real companies actually selling the vehicles and properties have told us that these claims are false.

Other hoax commercial giveaways, often in the form of free meals at outlets such as Harvester or Greggs, or deals for items like air fryers or electric scooters at retailers such as Wilko and Argos, are also extremely common.

Posts using misleading images are among the most common kinds of misinformation we see online, but they can sometimes be hard to spot. It’s always worth checking if a picture shows what the post says it does before you share it—we have written a guide on how to do so here.