‘Free’ Greggs giveaway is not genuine

25 November 2022
What was claimed

Facebook users can obtain a free sausage roll and hot drink from Greggs by sharing a post.

Our verdict

False. This offer is not genuine.

A post on Facebook offering free Greggs vouchers which purports to come directly from the head of the bakery chain, is false.

The post, which appears on a Facebook page named “Greggs Fans”, says: “I’m Roger Whiteside, CEO of Greggs. I know times have been a struggle recently so to hep [sic] everyone out I’ll be sending everyone who shares then types “Done” by November 29th 2pm a voucher. Each voucher can be used at any Greggs to get a sausage roll & hot drink.”

The posts are accompanied by a photograph of Mr Whiteside outside a branch of the bakery chain along with photographs of hot drinks and sausage rolls. 

However, a spokesperson for Greggs said that the post was not genuine. Mr Whiteside retired as CEO earlier this year.

Another post on the Greggs Fans page offers a similar promotion but also includes a link for readers to click in order to claim the offer. The link leads to the landing page of a company which claims to offer “rewards”. This post is not affiliated with Greggs either.

We have written before about similar fake promotions shared on Facebook including discount e-scooters from Argos, Amazon Kindles for £1.78 and meal deals from Wetherspoons.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because no such promotion is taking place.

