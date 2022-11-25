‘Free’ Greggs giveaway is not genuine

25 November 2022

A post on Facebook offering free Greggs vouchers which purports to come directly from the head of the bakery chain, is false.

The post, which appears on a Facebook page named “Greggs Fans”, says: “I’m Roger Whiteside, CEO of Greggs. I know times have been a struggle recently so to hep [sic] everyone out I’ll be sending everyone who shares then types “Done” by November 29th 2pm a voucher. Each voucher can be used at any Greggs to get a sausage roll & hot drink.”

The posts are accompanied by a photograph of Mr Whiteside outside a branch of the bakery chain along with photographs of hot drinks and sausage rolls.

However, a spokesperson for Greggs said that the post was not genuine. Mr Whiteside retired as CEO earlier this year.

Another post on the Greggs Fans page offers a similar promotion but also includes a link for readers to click in order to claim the offer. The link leads to the landing page of a company which claims to offer “rewards”. This post is not affiliated with Greggs either.

We have written before about similar fake promotions shared on Facebook including discount e-scooters from Argos, Amazon Kindles for £1.78 and meal deals from Wetherspoons.