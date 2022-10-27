President Zelenskyy magazine cover circulating on social media is a fake

27 October 2022

This is not a genuine cover published by Titanic magazine. The real October edition features a different cover.

The October edition of German magazine Titanic shows a cartoon that is critical of President Zelenskyy.

An image supposedly showing the cover of a recent issue of the German satirical magazine Titanic is circulating on social media.

It shows a cartoon of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with his mouth depicted as a black hole drawing in money and weapons, and features the caption “Ewiger Appetit”, which translates as “endless appetite”.

The corner of the cover also features text suggesting it is from the October 2022 edition of the magazine, and many accounts sharing the image appear to think that it is a genuine cover.

Titanic’s editor-in-chief Julia Mateus told Reuters that the image was not an official Titanic magazine cover, and Full Fact has contacted her to confirm this. We could not find any reference to the cover on Titanic’s website or Twitter account, which instead are promoting an October edition of the magazine with a different cover.

This edition features a cover showing an image of the German city of Dresden following allied bombing during World War Two, with the caption “Koloniale Verbrechen: So litt Deutschland unter der britischen Krone”, which translates as “Colonial crimes: how Germany suffered under the British crown”.

The cover also features an image of King Charles III, with the caption “when will King Charles apologise?”.

Full Fact has been unable to verify the source of the fake cover. We’ve written previously about fake versions of news reports as part of our work fact checking online misinformation.

Image courtesy of the Presidential Office of Ukraine