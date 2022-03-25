Fake Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe photo makes it look like husband and daughter aren’t smiling

What was claimed
A picture shows Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe smiling in a selfie while her husband and daughter look despondent.
Our verdict
The photo has been altered. In the original, all three are smiling.
A photo purporting to show Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband and daughter is being shared on Twitter and Facebook, with a caption along the lines of “What a lovely picture of Richard and Gabriella thrilled to have Nazanin back home”.
In the picture, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British and Iranian dual citizen who was detained in Iran for six years before being released last week, is smiling in the photo, while her husband and their seven-year-old daughter appear unhappy.
But the photo has been digitally altered.
The real picture was shared in a tweet from Labour MP Tulip Siddiq on 17 March that said: “Here’s their first family selfie! #NazaninIsFree”. In it, all three can be seen clearly smiling.
Original photo taken by Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and shared by Tulip Siddiq.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as altered because the photo has been edited to make it look like Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband and daughter aren’t smiling.
