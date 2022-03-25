Fake Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe photo makes it look like husband and daughter aren’t smiling

25 March 2022

The photo has been altered. In the original, all three are smiling.

A picture shows Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe smiling in a selfie while her husband and daughter look despondent.

A photo purporting to show Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband and daughter is being shared on Twitter and Facebook, with a caption along the lines of “What a lovely picture of Richard and Gabriella thrilled to have Nazanin back home”.

In the picture, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British and Iranian dual citizen who was detained in Iran for six years before being released last week, is smiling in the photo, while her husband and their seven-year-old daughter appear unhappy.

But the photo has been digitally altered.

The real picture was shared in a tweet from Labour MP Tulip Siddiq on 17 March that said: “Here’s their first family selfie! #NazaninIsFree”. In it, all three can be seen clearly smiling.

Original photo taken by Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and shared by Tulip Siddiq.