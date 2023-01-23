Facebook post offering free Toby Carvery meals isn’t genuine

23 January 2023

This is not a genuine offer. Mitchells & Butlers, which owns the Toby Carvery restaurant chain, said it was aware of fake social media posts being created in its name.

Toby Carvery is sending free “Carvery for two” offers to those who share and comment on a Facebook post.

A Facebook page is sharing fake offers of free meals for two at Toby Carvery to those who share and comment on its posts.

A post shared on 21 January by the page, named “Toby Carvery UK”, says: “Here at Toby Carvery we wanted to show you all we care by doing something special to start off 2023 as we know times have been tough for a lot of people so we will be sending everyone who $hares & ¢omments in the next 24 hours a 𝐹𝑅𝐸𝐸 Carvery for two which can be used at any Toby Carvery.”

At the time of writing, the post has been shared more than 2,000 times.

Full Fact contacted Mitchells & Butlers, which owns the Toby Carvery restaurant chain, about the post, and a spokesperson told us: “Unfortunately, every so often we see an upsurge in fake social media pages being created with the core aim of collecting contact and payment details from people.

“Where possible, we take steps to report such pages however sometimes they stay active for longer than they should so please be cautious.

“If you encounter these pages, please do not engage and report the page as soon as you can.”

There are some clues that the page which shared the offer is not the genuine Toby Carvery one. For example, it has 4,400 followers on Facebook, while the official Toby Carvery page has almost 474,000. The official page is also verified with a blue tick next to its name, to show it is genuine, which the ‘Toby Carvery UK’ page does not have.

We’ve written previously about Facebook pages falsely advertising offers and giveaways from brands like Toby Carvery, Wetherspoons and Greggs as part of our work fact checking online misinformation.

Image courtesy of Colin Smith