Flucloxacillin capsules contain iron oxide which may make them magnetic

Flucloxacillin is a commonly used antibiotic medication. It can be prescribed in a number of formulations, but often a capsule form is used.
Full Fact cannot verify that the Facebook videos have used genuine, or untampered with, flucloxacillin capsules in the videos. However, we asked the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), if it could explain the process demonstrated.
The MHRA told Full Fact that the food colouring agent iron oxide is frequently used in the shells of capsule medication. It suggested therefore that the magnet is most likely attracting the iron oxide colouring used in the capsule shell.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as missing context
because the capsules of flucloxacillin contain iron oxide which may give them some magnetic properties.