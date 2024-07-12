No, Australia has not declared George Soros a ‘global terrorist’

12 July 2024

This isn’t true. The Australian government says Mr Soros’s charity is not on any of its terrorist organisation lists, nor is Mr Soros himself subject to sanctions. A spokesperson for Mr Soros has also told us this claim is “false”.

A false claim that the financier George Soros has been declared a “global terrorist” by Australia has been circulating on social media.

A post on X (formerly Twitter), which has been shared over 1,500 times and is also being shared on Facebook, says: “Australia just declared Soros as a global terrorist-why can’t Trudeau do the same ?” [sic].

However, this claim is not true. A similar claim was debunked by Reuters when it was shared widely in March this year.

A spokesperson for George Soros told Full Fact the allegation that Mr Soros has been declared a terrorist by the Australian government was “false”.

The Australian government only includes organisations which it proscribes as ‘terrorist’, and the charity Mr Soros founded—the Open Society Foundations—is not on this list. Individuals are not able to be listed under this framework.

A spokesperson from the Australian Attorney-General's Department also told us that “George Soros is not subject to Australian sanctions”.

We have also found no record of Australian politicians calling on Mr Soros to be considered a “global terrorist”.

However, we have previously fact checked other false claims about Mr Soros, including that he was pictured with Greta Thunberg and that he was an SS officer in Nazi Germany.

It’s important to consider whether what you are seeing is accurate before sharing it online.