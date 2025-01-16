GoPro footage shows firefighter in Chile, not LA

Incorrect. This footage was first posted in November 2024 and was filmed in Chile, not LA.

A video is being shared on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) alongside claims it shows the first-person perspective of a firefighter tackling the recent wildfires in LA, which have killed at least 25 people.

But the video is unrelated to these fires. It was originally posted on 8 November 2024 on the action camera company GoPro’s YouTube channel, with a caption which says the footage was filmed in Santiago, Chile by a firefighter named Joseth Abel Espinosa.

Some social media posts repeat this name, but hashtags accompanying the video suggest it took place in LA instead of Chile. One such post is captioned: “This is GoPro footage capturing firefighter Joseth Abel Espinoza in action as he works tirelessly to extinguish the flames, showcasing the bravery and dedication of those on the frontlines... #LosAngeles #la #firerescue #firefighters #CaliforniaWildfires #wildfires #wildfire #California #californiafires”.

The video posted by GoPro praises the “brave men + women of the Third Fire Company of Ñuñoa”, whose Facebook page has posted images of its members wearing what appear to be the same helmets as one worn by another firefighter in the video.

News stories receiving international attention such as the LA fires can quickly become the subject of misinformation online, with false claims being difficult to correct after they have been shared widely.

We’ve already debunked other content claiming to show the LA fires, including a miscaptioned video, an AI-generated image and a digitally created video. Before sharing images you see on social media it’s important to consider whether what you are seeing is genuine. Our toolkits on identifying misleading media can help you do this.