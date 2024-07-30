Video of protesters pulling down Israel flag not connected to Paris Olympics

30 July 2024

The video was filmed outside a United Nations building in Rome, Italy in 2023.

A video shows a pro-Palestinian demonstrator taking down an Israeli flag outside a building in Paris amid the Olympics.

A video of an Israel flag being pulled down during a pro-Palestine protest is being shared as though it was filmed in Paris during the 2024 Olympic Games. But this is incorrect.

The clip is circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, with the caption: “Welcome to #Paris2024 #OlympicGames”.

In the video, a group of people with Palestinian flags can be seen cheering a man as he runs along a wall outside a building, before pulling down the flag of Israel from a pole, which was flying in a row with other nation’s flags.

But the video was not filmed in Paris or during the ongoing Olympic Games.

A post shared to X by media organisation Al Jazeera, which uses the same video, reports it actually took place in October, 2023.

And the demonstration was outside the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) headquarters in Rome, Italy—not in Paris, France.

Full Fact has confirmed the location of the protest using Google Street View, where Israel’s flag can be seen amongst others, outside the FAO building.

We’ve seen many examples of videos related to the Israel-Gaza conflict being shared with incorrect details as part of our work fact checking online misinformation.

We’ve published guides on how to check whether images and videos show what they claim to before sharing them online.