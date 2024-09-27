Video of ‘Hezbollah bombing Israel’ actually shows petrol station explosion in Yemen

27 September 2024

This video is from August and actually shows a petrol station explosion in Yemen.

A video being shared on social media with claims it shows Hezbollah bombing Israel actually shows an explosion at a petrol station in Yemen.

One post shared on X, formerly Twitter, has more than 532,000 views and is captioned: “While you were sleeping last night, Hezbollah did this to Israel”. The video has also been shared on Facebook with the caption “Yesterday it was Beirut, Today ‘Haifa’!”

Cross-border fighting between Israel and the armed group Hezbollah has intensified in the past week with Hezbollah firing into Israel and Israel launching airstrikes at Lebanon.

But the video being shared is unrelated to this conflict.

The same video can be found in news reports from August about a petrol station explosion in Aden, Yemen.

Text in Hebrew overlaid on the video also translates as “This time it’s not about us: a gas explosion at a gas station in the city of Aden in Yemen”.

Misleading images and videos are a common form of misinformation we see circulating online connected to the Israel-Gaza conflict, and wider conflict in the Middle East.

