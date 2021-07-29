Daily cancer deaths not higher than those from Covid during last 40 days

However, this is less than the combined number of Covid-19 deaths recorded in the 40 days up to Mr Melville’s tweet on 18 July.
Statistics available when Mr Melville tweeted showed that 854 people died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result between 9 June and 18 July.
This figure has since been updated, increasing to 988 people.
While Mr Melville chose to use data for deaths within 28 days of a positive test, a more accurate measure is the number of death certificates where Covid-19 is listed as a cause of death. This data is less current (because of the time needed to complete a doctor or coroner’s report) but because it involves more thorough investigation to establish the cause of death as Covid-19 it is more reliable.
The difference between the date of death and publication of this data is around 23 days, so if Mr Melville had read it on 18 July the earliest data available to him would probably have been from around 25 June.
With that in mind, in the 40 days to 25 June 524 peoples’ death certificates mentioned Covid-19. This is still higher than the average number of daily cancer deaths. Mr Melville has made similar claims in the past, occasionally changing time frames or including other types of deaths that he compares Covid deaths with.
More recent cancer mortality figures are available from Nomis, the official labour market statistics service, but only for England and Wales. These show 147,193 people died in 2020 from cancer, around 403 people a day.
