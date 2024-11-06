No, King Charles did not unveil poster calling Israel’s Prime Minister a ‘terrorist’

6 November 2024

Not true. The original video shows the King unveiling his first official portrait since the coronation. This has been digitally altered to include a fake poster of Mr Netanyahu.

A video showing King Charles III unveiling a poster labelling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a terrorist and calling for his immediate arrest has been edited.

It has been shared several times on Facebook and YouTube with the caption: “*Europe declared Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu an international terrorist. A big poster of this was unveiled yesterday.*”

Using reverse image search Full Fact found the original video actually shows the King revealing his first official portrait since his coronation by artist Jonathan Yeo. It is unrelated to Mr Netanyahu or events in the Middle East. The image of the Israeli Prime Minister has been edited on top of the King’s portrait and can be seen shifting slightly as the camera moves.

Although some claims may seem obviously false, we may still fact check them because it may not be clear to everyone that they are untrue, particularly more casual internet users. We’ve written about this in more detail on our blog.

Misleading images and videos like this can spread quickly online—our guides provide tips for verifying this type of content yourself.