Video of Lebanese citizens ‘celebrating Hezbollah leader’s death’ is actually from 2020 protest

2 October 2024

Not true. The video is from a 2020 protest in Lebanon, four years before Hassan Nasrallah’s death.

A video circulating on social media claiming to show Lebanese citizens celebrating the recent death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah actually depicts a 2020 protest in Lebanon.

One post on X, formerly Twitter, has more than 1.8 million views and is captioned: “Lebanese citizens are also celebrating the kotletification [sic] of the tyrant Nasrallah. Well deserved! Party all night.”

‘Kotletification’ may refer to an online reference previously used by some in Iran, to indicate a body that has been so badly harmed that it resembles minced meat used to make traditional Persian meat patties, known as ‘kotlets’.

The video has also been shared several times on Facebook with claims it shows Lebanese citizens celebrating the Hezbollah leader’s death after he was killed in an Israeli air strike on 27 September.

But the clip predates Hassan Nasrallah’s death by more than four years, having been originally posted on TikTok in January 2020. The account holder has since posted to confirm that her video is being shared out of context, writing: “They used a very old video of mine from 2020, claiming it shows me and my friends celebrating the assassination of a political figure.”

She added: “The video is old from the Lebanese revolution, and I don’t live in Lebanon currently.”

There were a number of protests in Lebanon in late 2019 and early 2020 demanding an overhaul of the political system, the formation of an independent, non-sectarian cabinet, and an end to government corruption.

Misinformation spreads quickly during significant global events and can be difficult to contain. We’ve seen lots of examples of videos with misleading captions circulating online recently with false claims they are related to the Israel-Gaza conflict, and wider conflict in the Middle East.

It is important to consider whether something shows what it claims before sharing it—you can read more about this in our guide to fact checking misleading videos.