Lidl is not offering garden tool kits to over-50s for £3

This isn’t a real offer from Lidl. The retailer has told us they do not seem to be legitimate, and genuine offers will appear on its website.

Pensioners can get a GardenHOME garden tool kit from Lidl for £3 by filling out a questionnaire.

Posts being shared on Facebook which claim that pensioners can get a garden tool kit from Lidl for £3 are not legitimate.

Several similar posts on the social media site include images of a set of gardening handtools, and captions saying that people can access a GardenHOME tool kit for £3 by filling out a questionnaire.

They add: “This initiative helps to clear out inventory while supporting the over-50 community.” Clicking the link in the post takes you to a webpage which has a Lidl-style logo, but is not affiliated with the retailer.

A clue that this website isn’t genuine is the fact that the URL does not match that of the official Lidl website, and other than the survey, none of the links contained within the page are active.

A spokesperson for Lidl told us these posts do not seem to be legitimate. They added: “To ensure a Lidl product is genuine, we always advise customers to purchase items directly from a Lidl store. Additionally, customers can find genuine promotions and offers on our website.”

A search for ‘GardenHOME’ on the Lidl website also produces no results for the toolkit pictured in the posts.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify this is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.

Posts offering fake deals are very common on Facebook and we’ve fact checked many similar posts about Lidl before, as well as other stores like Argos and Boots.