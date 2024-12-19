Argos is not selling iPhones for £2

This is not true. Argos has confirmed this is not a genuine offer.

Posts shared on Facebook suggest Argos is selling iPhone 15 Pros for £2 as part of a promotion, but this isn’t true.

One post claims: “Don’t buy an iPhone until you read this! My sister works at Argos and initiated me into a little known deal. Argos has become an official Apple retailer and to celebrate they are offering the iPhone 15 Pro for just £2!”

It then directs readers to fill out a survey on a website that is not affiliated with Argos. It also urges people to “share this information with your friends and family”, similarly to other posts sharing false offers from retailers.

Other posts advertise similar false Black Friday offers supposedly from Argos, and direct viewers to an unofficial website.

Argos has told Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer.

Clues that these websites aren’t genuine include the fact that the web address is not related to the official Argos website and a number of links on the page are either inactive or lead nowhere.

Posts offering fake deals are very common on Facebook and we’ve fact checked many similar posts. Recent examples include false offers for various laptops, airfryers, mattresses and PlayStations which were supposedly available at improbably cheap prices.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify this is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.