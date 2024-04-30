Argos is not selling laptops for just £3

30 April 2024

Multiple posts on Facebook have falsely claimed that the retailer Argos is selling HP laptops for £3.

The posts give different reasons for the alleged discount. One claims that “Argos is distributing last year’s HP laptops to all individuals over 35 in the GB to eliminate surplus inventory and declutter the warehouse for upcoming models”, while another claims the reason for the price reduction is because the warranty on 2023 laptops has come to an end.

A third post claims that a contract between Argos and HP has ended, so the laptops are being offered “for just $1 to reduce inventory to all residents of the Great Britain [sic]”.

All three posts feature images of individuals standing in what appear to be stores, alongside or holding boxed HP laptops. Two of the images feature the Argos logo and a price sticker or sign that says “£3”.

However, Argos has confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer.

The posts encourage people to click a link and answer three questions. Two of the links direct users to a website that features the Argos logo. However, the URL does not match that of the official Argos website.

Posts offering fake deals are very common on Facebook. We have fact checked them many times before, with recent examples including supposed offers for MacBooks, airfryers, mattresses and PlayStations which, despite claims to the contrary, were nothing to do with Argos.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify this is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.

Image courtesy of Mtaylor848.