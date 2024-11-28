Argos £2 iPhone promotion is not genuine

28 November 2024

We’ve seen at least two posts on Facebook claiming that Argos is selling Apple iPhone 15s for £2 each as part of a promotion that “not many people know about”.

This is not true. Argos told Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer.

Both posts tell similar stories. One says: “​​You can get the iPhone 15 Pro Max for just £2! A friend of mine heard about this promotion at Argos, so I decided to give it a try myself.”

The other says: “My sister works at Argos and told me about a special deal that not many people know about. Argos has become an official Apple dealer, and to celebrate, they’re running a promotion on 500 iPhones. You can get an iPhone 15 Pro for just £2.”

Each post gives the address of a website, where they claim you have to answer a few quick questions in order to take advantage of the offer. The posts also advise people to share the supposed offer with “friends and family”.

In fact, the links in the posts direct readers to pages that feature the Argos logo, but are not part of the Argos website and have nothing to do with the company.

Clues that these websites aren’t genuine include the fact that the web address is not part of www.argos.co.uk and a number of links are either inactive or lead nowhere.

We have written about Facebook posts offering fake deals many times before. Earlier this week, we fact checked a false claim that Amazon was selling laptops for £3. In the past, we’ve also encountered many false claims about Argos specifically, including that it was selling laptops, Playstations, mattresses, MacBooks, AirPods, microwaves and airfryers for improbably cheap prices.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify them is to check whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page, which will often have more followers and a longer post history, as well as a verified blue tick on Facebook or Instagram.