New speed cameras with a limit of 72mph haven’t been set up on the M1 or M25

What was claimed
New cameras are being set live on the M25 and M1, with an automatic fine for anyone caught driving over 72mph.
Our verdict
National Highways has confirmed this is untrue.
New cameras are being set live on the M25 and M1, with an automatic fine for anyone caught driving over 72mph.
National Highways has confirmed this is untrue.
A number of posts claiming that all cameras on the M1 and M25 motorways will go live “tonight”, with a maximum speed limit of 72 miles per hour, have been shared on Facebook over the past week.
One post reads: “Just a heads up. All cameras in UK on M1 and M25 go live at midnight tonight, set at 72mph. Auto ticket generating system. Watch your speed and tell everyone else to.”
A spokesperson for National Highways (the government company responsible for operating and maintaining motorways and major A roads) told Full Fact claims to this effect are “untrue”.
We have previously debunked the same claim when it was made in 2019 and similar claims about the M60 and M62.
It’s not clear why this misinformation has reappeared online, though roads are expected to be extremely busy over the approaching bank holiday weekend.
The national speed limit on motorways such as the M1 and M25 is 70mph for most vehicles, though some roads may have variable speed limits which means this may be lower on certain stretches.
Parts of the M1 and M25 are smart motorways, which means that instructions on the road such as speed limits, lane closures and warning signs can be remotely controlled to adjust for different conditions.
|
Image courtesy of Robin Webster
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because National Highways has confirmed this is untrue.
Full Fact fights for good, reliable information in the media, online, and in politics.