  1. Home
  2. Online

McDonald’s is not reopening on 6 April in the UK

2nd Apr 2020

Claim

McDonald’s is reopening in the UK from Monday 6 April.

Conclusion

Incorrect. McDonald’s has said its restaurants in the UK will remain closed.

A post on Facebook claims that McDonald’s will reopen its UK stores on 6 April for drive through and delivery. 

This is false. McDonald’s has said that it is not reopening its restaurants next week. 

McDonald’s had closed all its UK branches before or on 23 March.

By Abbas Panjwani
We aim for our fact checks to be as accurate and up-to-date as possible. If you think we've made an error or missed some relevant information, please email team@fullfact.org.

Was this page useful to you? Yes No

Related posts