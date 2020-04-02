McDonald’s is not reopening on 6 April in the UK

Incorrect. McDonald’s has said its restaurants in the UK will remain closed.

McDonald’s is reopening in the UK from Monday 6 April.

A post on Facebook claims that McDonald’s will reopen its UK stores on 6 April for drive through and delivery.

This is false. McDonald’s has said that it is not reopening its restaurants next week.

McDonald’s had closed all its UK branches before or on 23 March.

