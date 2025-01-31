Clip of Israel’s Knesset members crying predates Gaza ceasefire

This is not true. The clip predates the January 2025 ceasefire deal, and actually shows Knesset members in November 2023 following a film screening that included footage from Hamas’s 7 October attack.

A video shows members of Israel's parliament, the Knesset, in tears over the ceasefire deal.

A video has been shared online with claims it shows members of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, in tears over the January 2025 ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. But it actually shows them reacting to footage from Hamas’s 7 October attack at a film screening in November 2023.

The clip, which has been shared on X, TikTok and Facebook, shows people crying and consoling each other. Overlaid text says: “Ben Gvir resigns from the cabinet, Knesset members cry over the ceasefire deal”.

The deal, which came into effect on 19 January after 15 months of fighting, is an initial six-week ceasefire allowing 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza a day, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces and the release of dozens of hostages taken by Hamas in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel. Some Israeli hostages have since been released and hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have returned to the north of Gaza.

But the clip being shared predates the ceasefire deal.

It was actually taken in November 2023 and shows Knesset members leaving the screening of a film that showed uncensored footage of Hamas’s 7 October attack on Israel. The clip was shared on 1 November 2023 by a journalist from Israel’s Channel 14, Moti Kastel, with the caption (translated from Hebrew by Google): “From today's scenes in the Knesset: Almog Cohen, Ohad Tal, Naama Lazimi, and former MK Pinto are bitter and crying”.

The same footage also appeared in a longer Channel 14 report shared on YouTube on 1 November 2023 with the caption: “Shaking with tears: The horror film of the murderous massacre shook elected officials - a member of Knesset fainted.”

According to the Times of Israel, the film was put together by the Israel Defense Forces from bodycam footage from Hamas fighters and was screened for Knesset members following a request from the parliamentary speaker.

It’s true that Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was Israel’s National Security Minister, resigned from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet in opposition to the ceasefire deal, as the post claims.

We often see miscaptioned content relating to significant news stories circulate online. It’s important to consider whether something shows what it claims to before sharing it. Our guides on verifying misleading images and videos offer some tips on how to do this.

You can find more of our work relating to claims in the Middle East on our website.