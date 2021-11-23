Miscarriage does not occur in 90% of vaccinated pregnant women

False claims that the Yellow Card scheme and Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) system provide definitive proof of adverse events and deaths
In the video, Dr Cahill claims that she and Dr McCloskey looked at the “actual evidence” from the “original sources” of information “like the Yellow Card system, or the adverse events that are reported in the Centres for Disease Control in America”. She says that using this information they can “definitively say that these clinical trials [...] have the most harm, adverse events and deaths from any clinical trials in history”. They say that there have been over 55,000 deaths in the “clinical trials”.
The MHRA states that the majority of these reports were “in elderly people or people with underlying illness”.
Up to 15 November VAERS received 9,810 reports of death among people who had received a Covid-19 vaccine. around the time of Covid-19 vaccine.
In the phase three safety and efficacy trials, published by Pfizer, AstraZeneca andModerna, there were five deaths reported among people who received the vaccine, and these deaths were from a variety of different causes. Data collection on long term protection and safety will continue to be collected over the coming years.
Video repeats false claims that “over 90%” of women who are pregnant and vaccinated in early pregnancy go on to have a miscarriage
The Facebook video also suggests that the babies of “over 90% of women who are pregnant and get this injection [the Covid-19 vaccines]” are “born dead” in the first 12 weeks, and say that the “foetal loss is huge”.
The video doesn’t state where this claim comes from. However, we have previously written about the misuse of data from a New England Journal of Medicine study to make the false claim that 82-91% of participants vaccinated in the first trimester of pregnancy went on to experience a miscarriage.
The MHRA says: “The numbers of reports of miscarriage and stillbirth are low in relation to the number of pregnant women who have received COVID-19 vaccines to date (more than 96,000 up to end of September 2021 in England and Scotland) and how commonly these events occur in the UK outside of the pandemic.
“There is no pattern from the reports to suggest that any of the COVID-19 vaccines used in the UK, or any reactions to these vaccines, increase the risk of miscarriage or stillbirth.”
The NHS says: “There's no evidence the COVID-19 vaccines have any effect on your chances of becoming pregnant. There's no need to avoid getting pregnant after being vaccinated.”
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false
Because the VAERS system and the Yellow Card scheme are to report suspected side effects or adverse events, they are not necessarily reactions that are caused by the vaccines. Claims that 90% of women vaccinated in early pregnancy go on to miscarry are false.
We can’t sugar coat how difficult this year has been for good information.
News this year has fractured communities, and caused confusion and panic for many of us. No one can control what will happen next. But you can support a debate based on fair, accurate and transparent information.
As independent, impartial fact checkers, we rely on individuals like you to ensure the most dangerously false inaccuracies can be called out and challenged.
Could you chip in to support an accurate and fair debate today?