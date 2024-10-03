Video of ‘Iranian strikes on Israel’ actually petrol station explosion in Yemen

3 October 2024

Not true. This video is from August and actually shows a petrol station explosion in Yemen.

A video is being shared on Threads and Facebook with claims it shows the aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on Israel.

The clip shows a large explosion in a built-up area, and alarms can be heard in the background.

But it actually shows a petrol station explosion in Yemen in August. We recently fact checked another post using the same clip, which was shared with false claims it depicted Hezbollah bombing Israel.

Many of the posts have the caption: “Videos circulating on Israeli Telegram groups show the effects of the Iranian strikes on Israel. Fires are still burning.

“Israel has asked people not to circulate the videos and or share the photos.”

But as we explained in our previous fact check, this video actually shows a petrol station explosion in Aden, Yemen, and featured in numerous news reports when it happened in August.

On 1 October Iran launched more than 180 missiles towards Israel. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the attacks were in response to the “violation of Iran’s sovereignty and the martyrdom” of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed by an explosion in Tehran in July that Iranian officials blamed on Israel. Israeli officials have not claimed responsibility for the attack.

They also said it was in response to an Israeli airstrike in Beirut which killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and a senior commander of the IRGC.

While most missiles were intercepted by Israeli aerial defence systems, some air bases were hit, as well as a school.

Misleading images and videos are a common form of misinformation we see circulating online connected to the Israel-Gaza conflict, and wider conflict in the Middle East.

For advice about how to verify videos yourself, read our guide.