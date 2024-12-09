Picture of ‘Bashar al-Assad in Moscow’ is from 2023 visit to earthquake victims in Aleppo

9 December 2024

A picture shows Syria’s former President Bashar al-Assad and his wife in Moscow after the collapse of his regime.

A picture circulating on social media with claims it shows the first picture of Syria’s ousted President Bashar al-Assad and his wife in Moscow, is actually a still from a video showing the pair visiting earthquake victims in Aleppo, Syria, in February 2023.

Syrian rebels seized the capital Damascus unopposed on Sunday 8 December with former President Assad reportedly fleeing to Russia. His deposition follows a 13-year civil war that killed over 500,000 people and more than 50 years of the Assad family's rule.

Using Google Lens Full Fact traced the picture claiming to be the first to show the former president and his wife Asma in Russia to a YouTube video of the pair visiting earthquake victims in 2023. The caption (translated from Arabic by Google) says: “Summary of Bashar al-Assad's visit to those affected by the earthquake in Aleppo!”

The earthquake, which killed over 400 people in the city, and the then-president’s visit, was widely reported on at the time.

