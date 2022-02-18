Driving during red weather warning won’t void your insurance

18 February 2022

What was claimed If you drive during Storm Eunice your car insurance will be voided. Our verdict False. Driving during bad weather does not void car insurance, though driving negligently may affect any compensation or payout you receive should you need to make a claim.

A post on Facebook with hundreds of shares claims it’s been reported that anyone driving on Friday 18 February 2022 will have their car insurance voided due to, presumably, the risk of Storm Eunice.

The post, from 17 February, states: “Just been on radio anyone who drives their insurance will be void tomorrow as they have been warned it a danger to lives [sic]”.

The Facebook user does say they “don't know how true it is”. According to experts, it isn’t.

The Mirror reported a spokesperson for The Association of British Insurers (ABI) as saying: "Social media rumours that motor insurance will be invalid if people drive during a red warning are not true.

"Motor insurance will cover you in the usual way, providing you are driving within the law."

An ABI spokesperson told Full Fact: “Motorists should follow weather and any police warnings and avoid driving in bad conditions wherever possible. If you really do need to drive in bad weather, take extra care and stay safe. If you have comprehensive motor insurance this should cover you for any damage to your vehicle.”

Consumer affairs expert at MoneySuperMarket Kevin Pratt told The Scottish Sun: “Your insurance cover should remain valid whatever the weather, but don’t take that as a green flag to drive without giving heed to the red alert.

“Simply knowing you’re going to get a payout shouldn’t mean you take undue risks.

“If your insurance company can prove contributory negligence on your part, your claim might be questioned, and any payout reduced.”

The Met Office had issued red weather warnings for areas in southern England and south Wales. At the time of publication these had expired and amber warnings instituted across much of the country.

During a red weather warning, the Met Office advises it is “very likely that there will be a risk to life”, and warns: “You should avoid travelling, where possible, and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.”

During an amber weather warning the Met Office warns of “potential risk to life and property” and advises people to “think about changing your plans and taking action to protect yourself and your property.”

Image courtesy of Kenneth Allen

